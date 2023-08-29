Cooper went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Monday's win over St. Louis.

Cooper knocked a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and added two insurance runs in the ninth. He's collected multiple hits in four of his last five games and has gone 16-for-49 (.327) since being acquired by the Padres. For the season, he's slashing .266/.311/.432 with 51 RBI and 30 extra-base hits.