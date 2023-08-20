Cooper (wrist) was hit by a pitch as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of the first game and was immediately removed for a pinch runner.

After jamming his wrist Friday and being left out of the starting lineup for Saturday's matinee, Cooper felt well enough to pinch hit with the Padres trying to overcome a 6-4 deficit in the final frame, but he was drilled by a 93.8 mph Paul Sewald fastball just above the left elbow. Cooper was immediately replaced by Jose Azocar on the basepaths, but given that he represented the tying run, manager Bob Melvin might have made that move regardless. Cooper didn't make an appearance in the nightcap, but with San Diego now off Sunday after MLB juggled the schedule due to Hurricane Hilary, the 32-year-old will get a chance to heal up ahead of a home series against the Marlins that's still set to begin Monday.