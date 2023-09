Cooper is absent from the lineup Tuesday versus the Phillies.

Matt Carpenter will start at first base and bat seventh for the Padres as they take on right-hander Michael Lorenzen. Acquired from the Marlins just before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, Cooper is slashing .271/.333/.429 with two homers and 10 RBI in 24 games (78 plate appearances) so far with San Diego.