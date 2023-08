The Padres acquired Cooper and Sean Reynolds from the Marlins on Tuesday in exchange for Ryan Weathers, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Cooper has a .722 OPS and 13 home runs in 82 games this season and will now make his way to San Diego. The 32-year-old could find himself in the short side of a platoon at designated hitter since the Friars also acquired the lefty-hitting Ji-Man Choi on Tuesday.