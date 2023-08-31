Cooper isn't in the Padres' lineup Thursday against the Giants.
After going 0-for-9 across his last two games, Cooper will get a day off to regroup during Thursday's series opener. Matthew Batten will start at first base and bat eighth while Cooper rests.
