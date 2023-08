Choi is starting at first base and batting seventh in Monday's contest versus the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Manny Machado is getting another designated hitter day as he nurses a tight hamstring, so Ha-Seong Kim slides to third base, Jake Cronenworth plays second base Choi handles first. It's the fourth straight start for Choi, who served as the Padres' DH in the other two contests.