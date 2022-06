Musgrove (undisclosed) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his start against the Phillies on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Musgrove landed on the COVID-19 injured list following his previous start last Thursday, but he quickly cleared the necessary protocols and will start versus Philadelphia. The right-hander has produced a quality start in al 12 of his outings this year and has a 1.59 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 81:17 K:BB across 79 innings.