Musgrove did not factor into the decision against the Royals on Friday, allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits while striking out two and walking one over 3.2 innings.

Musgrove allowed five runs Friday, but was only credited with two earned runs due to two errors in a four-run, five-hit fourth inning. The five-run game comes off the heels of three consecutive quality starts where he had 16 strikeouts. His ERA moved up only slightly from 2.91 to 2.96 after the game.