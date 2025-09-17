Musgrove (elbow) threw an "up-down" bullpen session at Citi Field on Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Musgrove essentially completed a two-inning simulated game, albeit without facing hitters. He threw approximately 15 pitches, then rested for a bit before tossing another 15 pitches. The right-hander -- who underwent Tommy John surgery Oct. 11, 2024 -- remains hopeful that he'll be able to contribute out of the San Diego bullpen in the playoffs, though he's not on pace to be ready to go for the wild-card round. With that in mind, the Padres may need to make a deep postseason run for Musgrove to achieve his goal, and even in that scenario, he may not be trusted with pitching high-leverage innings coming off a major injury. The Padres' main focus remains in ensuring that Musgrove enters spring training at full health and is able to break camp as a member of the Opening Day rotation.