Musgrove (4-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Guardians.

Musgrove allowed multiple runs for the first time in four starts, but he also picked up his third quality start over that span. The right-hander has started to more regularly get through six innings after failing to do so in his first five starts of the season. He's now at a 4.37 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB over 47.1 innings through nine starts. Musgrove is lined up for a tougher home start versus the Rays this weekend.