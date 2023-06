Musgrove (6-2) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on six hits over seven innings against the Nationals. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Musgrove had one of his best appearances of the season against the floundering Nationals. The right-hander has not allowed more than three runs in a start since May 20 against Boston, and has only allowed one homer this entire month. The former Pirate is also on pace to clear his career-high of 11 wins in a season.