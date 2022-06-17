Musgrove (8-0) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out nine in seven innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Thursday.

Musgrove tossed 14 scoreless innings over his last two starts, but he allowed runs in the first and second innings during Thursday's outing at Wrigley Field. However, he struck out a season-high nine batters and got help from the Padres' offense to pick up his third consecutive win. The 29-year-old has yet to be charged with a loss this season and has been especially dominant over his last five starts, posting a 0.79 ERA and 34:11 K:BB in 34 innings during that time. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.