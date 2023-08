Soto went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 11-1 win over the Rockies.

Soto extended the Padres' lead to 3-0 in the third inning with a two-run, 449-foot blast off Kyle Freeland, his third homer in his last two games. Soto now has hits in six straight contests, going 12-for-25 (.480) with five multi-hit efforts in that span. His slash line is up to .277/.424/.527 with 23 homers, 70 RBI, 63 runs scored and six steals across 479 plate appearances this season.