Soto is being held out of Friday's lineup against the Cubs due to continued issues with his left calf, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Soto missed a brief stretch earlier in the week with calf tightness, and after returning to the Padres lineup Wednesday, it now seems that he is not quite 100 percent healthy yet. That being said, the 24-year-old superstar still went 2-for-3 in each of San Diego's last two games, so it doesn't seem like his injury is a significant concern.