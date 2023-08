Soto went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.

With the pair of base knocks, Soto extended his hitting streak to five games. Though Soto's .262 batting average on the season still lags well behind the cumulative .291 mark he turned in over parts of five years with the Nationals, he's still on track for a sixth straight season with an on-base percentage north of .400 (.402).