Soto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-0 shutout of the Giants on Sunday.

Soto opened the scoring for San Diego, launching a two-run shot in the first inning. It was the third straight game with a long ball for the slugger, though he doesn't have any hits other than the homers over 12 at-bats during that span. Soto is up to 28 home runs on the campaign -- he needs just two more to reach 30 for the second time in his career.