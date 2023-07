Soto will receive an MRI on his right middle finger Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Padres manager Bob Melvin previously said that Soto's finger had been bothering the young slugger since spring training, and Soto will use the Padres' off day Thursday to see if there's anything to be concerned about. Soto's finger hasn't affected his performance much, as he holds a .902 OPS with six homers and 19 RBI since the beginning of July.