Soto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 6-1 win against the Giants on Saturday.

Soto put the Padres on the board in the first inning, slamming a 415-foot solo shot to center field. The long ball was his second in as many days to begin September and his 27th overall on the campaign. Soto had a similarly hot start to August, going deep four times over his first three games, before tailing off with just one long ball and a .198 average over the remainder of the month. He'll look to avoid that trend as he tries to propel the Padres to a playoff push. San Diego is currently 6.5 games out of a wild-card spot with 25 regular-season contests remaining.