Soto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Guardians.

Soto had hit a small rough patch by going just 1-for-12 over his last three games. The homer was his first since May 26, and he hit just .235 over the 15 contests in between long balls. The outfielder is up to 11 homers, 33 RBI, 36 runs scored and six stolen bases while slashing .259/.408/.470 through 67 contests. While he's failed to rediscover his .300-plus average from 2020 and 2021, that can mostly be explained by a career-worst 20.9 percent strikeout rate.