Soto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 10-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Soto took Evan Phillips deep in the ninth inning, but it didn't spark a rally after the Padres' bullpen collapsed. Soto remains locked in at the plate with four homers over his last three games while batting .448 (13-for-29) during his active seven-game hitting streak. The star outfielder is up to a .276/.424/.532 slash line with 24 long balls, 71 RBI, 64 runs scored, six stolen bases and 25 doubles through 110 games this season.