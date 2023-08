Soto went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Rockies.

This was Soto's third multi-hit effort in his last four games. The outfielder enjoyed a solid July, batting .271 (23-for-85) with a 23:20 BB:K over 25 contests. For the season, he's up to a .273/.424/.505 slash line with 20 home runs, six stolen bases, 64 RBI, 60 runs scored and 25 doubles through 107 games. He remains a consistent presence in the heart of the Padres' lineup.