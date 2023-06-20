Soto went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Soto twice went deep to left field, swatting a solo homer in each of the first and fifth innings. It was the first multi-homer game of the campaign for the outfielder, who came into the contest hitting a paltry .115 (3-for-26) over his previous eight contests. Soto is batting a modest .256 on the season, but his 20.7 percent walk rate has his OBP at a much more impressive .411. He's also on pace to surpass his totals last season with 13 homers, 36 RBI and six steals through 72 games.