Soto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Soto had gone 2-for-17 across his previous five games since his six-game hitting streak came to a close. The outfielder has shown some improved contact in May, but he remains at a rather pedestrian .248 batting average for the season. He's also posted an .879 OPS, eight homers, 21 RBI, 23 runs scored, four stolen bases and 13 doubles through 46 contests.