Soto went 1-for-3 with two walks, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Athletics.

Soto isn't known to run much, but he's logged four steals to go with five home runs, 10 RBI and 14 runs scored over 13 games in September. He's hit safely in 10 of his contests this month, going 13-for-48 (.271) with eight walks. The star outfielder is slashing .262/.401/.493 with 30 home runs, 90 RBI, 85 runs scored and 10 steals through 148 games this season, putting him five games shy of matching his career high from a year ago.