Soto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Atlanta.
Soto crushed a 431-foot solo homer off Charlie Morton in the fourth inning for what turned out to be the only run by either team in the contest. The star outfielder added a single in the eighth inning for his first multi-hit performance since April 12. Soto had been struggling entering Wednesday, going 1-for-17 over his previous six games. He's tied for the team lead with four homers, though his .194 batting average on the campaign is well below his usual standards.