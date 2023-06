Soto went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a two-run homer and two runs scored in Friday's win over Washington.

Soto went yard for the fourth time this month, and he's about on pace to match his 28 homer mark from last year. The former National is now on a five-game hit streak, and also sports a .932 OPS. That would be his highest total since 2021 if the season ended today.