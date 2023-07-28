Soto is in the Padres lineup Friday, but manager Bob Melvin said the team is still awaiting results from the MRI on the outfielder's right middle finger, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Soto didn't start Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh due to concerns about his finger, but he later entered as a pinch hitter and drew a walk. The finger has apparently been bothering him for a while, potentially contributing to a .214 batting average (15-for-70) since July 1 -- although Soto also has a .380 OBP and .529 SLG over that stretch.