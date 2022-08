Soto (back) is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Kansas City.

Soto was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Guardians due to mid-back tightness and didn't play in Wednesday's series finale, and he'll remain on the bench after San Diego's scheduled day off Thursday. It's unclear if the 23-year-old will be available off the bench Friday or if he's expected to retake the field this weekend against the Royals.