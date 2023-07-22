Soto went 2-for-3 with a walk, solo home run and two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 victory over Detroit.

Soto put the Padres on the board with a solo shot in the first and extended the lead to 5-0 in the third with a two-run blast. He also recorded at least one walk for a fourth straight game, totaling six free passes during that stretch. After a slow start, Soto has put things together and is on pace to match his career averages. He's currently slashing .266/.423/.504 with 19 home runs, 57 RBI, 57 runs scored and six stolen bases over 98 games (433 plate appearances).