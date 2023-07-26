Padres manager Bob Melvin said after Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Padres that Soto will sit out Wednesday's series finale, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

According to Melvin, Soto has been bothered by a finger injury since spring training, but the outfielder's absence from the lineup Wednesday seems to be mostly for maintenance-related reasons. The Padres are off Thursday, so Soto will get two full days to rest up before the club returns to action Friday versus the Rangers. In Tuesday's contest, Soto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, his 20th of the season.