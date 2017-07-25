Lloyd's contract was selected from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. He will start Tuesday night's game against the Mets.

This comes as somewhat of a surprise given that the 26-year-old wasn't on the 40-man roster and that Jhoulys Chacin was expected to start Tuesday. Nonetheless, Lloyd will make his major-league debut at home against Seth Lugo.

