Lloyd was designated for assignment by the Padres on Wednesday.

Lloyd was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for the recently-acquired Colten Brewer. During the 2017 season, Lloyd started one game for San Diego -- his lone appearance with the big-league team -- and spent a majority of the year between Triple-A El Paso and the Padres' Double-A affiliate.

