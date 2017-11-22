Padres' Kyle Lloyd: Designated for assignment
Lloyd was designated for assignment by the Padres on Wednesday.
Lloyd was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for the recently-acquired Colten Brewer. During the 2017 season, Lloyd started one game for San Diego -- his lone appearance with the big-league team -- and spent a majority of the year between Triple-A El Paso and the Padres' Double-A affiliate.
