Padres' Kyle Lloyd: Outrighted to Triple-A
Lloyd was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Lloyd was designated for assignment by the Padres last week, but he'll stick in the organization and report to El Paso after passing through waivers untouched. The 27-year-old split most of his time between El Paso and Double-A San Antonio, posting a combined 5.01 ERA across 147.1 innings. He allowed four runs on six hits in four innings during his lone major-league start last season. Look for him to open the 2018 campaign with the Chihuahuas.
