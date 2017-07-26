Padres' Kyle Lloyd: Lasts just four innings in first MLB start
Lloyd gave up four runs on six hits and a pair of walks over four innings in his MLB debut Tuesday against the Mets. He struck out two and didn't factor into the decision.
After experiencing success in Double-A this year (3.71 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 89 strikeouts in 89.2 innings), Lloyd got promoted to Triple-A, where he's struggled to a 5.65 ERA in five starts, but the Padres apparently felt they had need of him after shipping Trevor Cahill off to the Royals the day before. It's unclear whether Lloyd will remain in the rotation, but even if he does, fantasy owners should take a wait-and-see approach.
