Padres' Kyle Lloyd: Shipped back to minors
Lloyd was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
Lloyd made his major-league debut Tuesday, but after lasting just four innings in his inaugural start and Travis Wood arriving with the team, he'll head back to the minors to develop further. Reliever Kyle McGrath will take his place on the active roster.
