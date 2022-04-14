Gore was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
Gore will make his major-league debut Friday against Atlanta after Blake Snell (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Snell's injury isn't believed to be particularly serious, so it's possible that Gore will return to the minors following a brief stint with the Padres. However, the 23-year-old is one of San Diego's top prospects and will likely have a chance to remain with the big-league club if he performs well as a fill-in option.
