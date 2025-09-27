Miller walked one and struck out three over 1.1 hitless and scoreless innings to earn the save in Friday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Miller was brought in when Kyle Hart and David Morgan made a mess of the eighth inning, and he was able to get the last out. Miller was already the fifth reliever into the game for the Padres, and they kept him in to finish off the save rather than having Robert Suarez enter the contest. This was Miller's 22nd save of the season but just his second since joining the Padres at the trade deadline. He's pitched to a 0.81 ERA over 22.1 innings while racking up a 42:10 K:BB and 10 holds during his time in San Diego, giving the team an excellent one-two punch at the back end of the bullpen.