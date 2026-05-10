Miller picked up a save against the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing two walks and striking out four batters over 1.1 hitless and scoreless innings.

Miller came into Saturday having recorded more than three outs just once over 17 appearances. However, he was called upon in the eighth frame with a St. Louis runner on second base and two outs. Miller ended the inning by inducing a groundout and unsurprisingly was back on the mound for the ninth. He got himself into a bit of trouble with a pair of walks, then uncorked a wild pitch on a strikeout to allow the batter to reach first base and load the bases, but Miller ultimately escaped with the save by getting JJ Wetherholt to strike out. The All-Star closer has been utterly dominant so far this season, going 12-for-12 on save chances while allowing just two earned runs and racking up an absurd 38:5 K:BB over 18.2 innings spanning 18 outings.