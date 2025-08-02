Miller allowed two hits and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Friday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals.

The Padres' acquisition of Miller came amid a flurry of moves for the team, but Robert Suarez also remained in San Diego. That could lead to the creation of a closer committee. In Friday's contest, Miller was brought in to face the Cardinals' fifth through eighth hitters, while Suarez worked the ninth inning as the order turned over. Miller has youth on his side, but he was a little wild at times with the Athletics, posting a 3.76 ERA and 59:18 K:BB over 38.1 innings prior to the trade. Keep an eye on this bullpen in the coming weeks to see how the ninth-inning duties get divvied up.