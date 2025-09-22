Miller earned a hold against the White Sox on Sunday, walking two batters and striking out one over a hitless and scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

Miller wasn't at his best in the outing, throwing just eight of 19 pitches for strikes. He entered with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh frame, so each of his two walks forced in a run, but he was able to escape the inning with the Padres still in the lead. Though this was far from his best performance, Miller extended to 18 his streak of scoreless appearances. The talented reliever has tossed 19 innings during that span, giving up just four hits while posting a sizzling 36:8 K:BB and recording nine saves along with one hold.