Padres' Mason Miller: Goes on bereavement leave

The Padres placed Miller on the bereavement/family medical leave list Monday.

According to MLB rules, Miller must remain on the bereavement list for at least the next three days and no more than seven. Jason Adam has served as the Friars' top setup man and could represent the top choice for any save chances that arise while Miller is away from the team. Miller is well on his way to earning the second All-Star nod of his career this season, as he's converted all 19 of his save opportunities while submitting a 0.90 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 59:12 K:BB over 30 innings.