Miller recorded the save in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Red Sox, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning.

Miller has saves in back-to-back games while striking out all six batters he's faced in that span. The right-hander needed just 12 pitches to set down the Red Sox in Sunday's win after throwing 11 pitches Saturday. Miller is up to four saves, tied for the league lead in the early going. He's allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out 11 in 4.1 scoreless innings.