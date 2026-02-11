Padres manager Craig Stammen confirmed Wednesday that Miller will serve as the team's closer in 2026, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The announcement was merely a formality, as Miller always appeared likely to open the season as the Padres' closer once Stammen confirmed in December that the 27-year-old righty would remain in the bullpen in 2026 and after Robert Suarez bolted for Atlanta in free agency. After being acquired from the Athletics last July in a stunning deadline deal, Miller turned in a 0.77 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 45 strikeouts to go along with two saves in 23.1 innings to close out the Padres' regular season, then punched out eight of the nine batters he faced in the playoffs. Now that he's in line to receive the overwhelming majority of save chances in San Diego to go along with his typically pristine ratios, Miller has a strong argument for being the first closer off the board in fantasy drafts.