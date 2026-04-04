Miller picked up the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox, recording three strikeouts in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.

Miller needed just 11 pitches to blow the Red Sox away in the bottom of the ninth inning, generating four whiffs. The right-hander now has three saves in three appearances this season and has yet to allow a run with an 8:1 K:BB across 3.1 innings. Miller remains in the top tier of fantasy closers.