Padres' Mason Miller: Survives for save Saturday

Miller earned a save against Houston on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one batter over one inning.

Miller had a two-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth inning, and he quickly brought the tying run to the plate when he hit the first batter of the frame (Christian Walker). The All-Star closer moved Walker to second with a wild pitch and surrendered a two-out RBI single to Yandy Diaz but retired Lamonte Wade Jr. on a groundout to finish off the save. The earned run Miller allowed was just his fifth of the campaign through 49.1 frames, resulting in a sterling 0.91 ERA. He's converted 29 of 30 save opportunities and has registered a dominant 91:16 K:BB.