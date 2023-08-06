Martinez (5-4) earned the win over the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one batter over two scoreless innings. After the game, Padres manager Bob Melvin said in an interview with 97.3 The Fan San Diego that Martinez could still start against Seattle on Tuesday despite his usage Saturday.

Martinez came through with two effective frames Saturday and picked up the victory when the Padres rallied for seven runs in the eighth inning. The right-hander's previous outing was a spot start in Colorado on Wednesday, when he allowed just one hit and struck out three batters over three scoreless frames. Martinez was limited to 38 pitches in that outing, as he was filling in for an injured Joe Musgrove (shoulder) and wasn't built up to anywhere near a full workload. After throwing 22 pitches in relief Saturday, Martinez would presumably be working in a short-inning opener capacity again if he does start Tuesday against the Mariners. The veteran hasn't thrown more than 50 pitches in any appearance since a seven-inning, 97-pitch start way back on April 19 against Atlanta.