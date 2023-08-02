Martinez will start Wednesday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field after Joe Musgrove was scratched due to "minor" right shoulder soreness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Martinez was part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation and has made four starts this season, but he's worked out of the bullpen exclusively since late April and made one-inning appearances Sunday and Monday. As such, Martinez won't be especially well rested ahead of the spot start, and the Padres may end up treating the series finale in Colorado as more of a bullpen day. San Diego could call up another pitcher from the minors to provide length behind Martinez, but no such transaction has been announced yet.