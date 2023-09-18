Martinez allowed just one hit and struck out five over three scoreless innings as Sunday's opener against the Athletics.

Martinez allowed a first inning single to Zack Gelof and otherwise held the Athletics in check. Martinez hadn't reached three innings since Aug. 8 and his 40 pitches were the most he's thrown since he tossed 59 in two innings Aug. 19. His five strikeouts were also the most he's thrown since rung up five batters back on April 29. Martinez continues to be deployed in a number of ways out of the Padres' bullpen. He now has a 3.73 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 95:35 K:BB in 101.1 innings.