The Padres list Martinez as their probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Cardinals at Petco Park.

San Diego hasn't formally clarified its pitching plans for Saturday, but Martinez will likely be deployed in tandem with Pedro Avila after that pairing worked successfully this past Sunday in Oakland. In the Padres' 10-1 win over the Athletics, Martinez opened the game with five strikeouts over three scoreless, one-hit frames, while Avila followed with the exact same pitching line. Martinez could add an inning or two to his workload Saturday, though Avila would probably be the pitcher most likely to pick up a win if he ends up being available in bulk relief.