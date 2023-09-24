Martinez allowed two hits and three walks while striking out three over four scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Saturday.

Martinez and Pedro Avila again worked in tandem, though Martinez threw 62 pitches to Avila's 47 and enjoyed better results. Through 14 innings in September, Martinez has allowed just one run while posting a 15:4 K:BB. He's at a 3.59 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 98:38 K:BB through 105.1 innings overall, and he's added a save and 15 holds while primarily working as a long reliever this season. If the Padres opt to stick with the tandem strategy for their fifth-starter spot, Martinez would be projected for a road outing versus the White Sox during the final series of the regular season.